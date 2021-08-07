The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Western Union also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 3,701,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

