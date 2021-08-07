FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.63 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $14.63 million and $70,625.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

