Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.50 or 0.07029580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.01309616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00350081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00135028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.55 or 0.00607683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00349055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00302508 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.