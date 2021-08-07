OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

