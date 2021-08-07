Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Comparison

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wayfair and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $328.19, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Wayfair.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 1.94 $185.00 million $2.14 123.28 Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Wayfair beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

