PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,739. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

