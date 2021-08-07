Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 97,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,300. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.