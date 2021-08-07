$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.56. 236,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $118.68.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,868.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.