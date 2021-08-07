CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,638. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

