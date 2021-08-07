$0.37 EPS Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. 1,126,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

