Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,627,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,223. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

