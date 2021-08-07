Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $620.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.87. 195,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.74.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

