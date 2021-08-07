Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,854. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

