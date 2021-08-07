Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.08. 758,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.