EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. EMCORE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 388,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMKR. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

