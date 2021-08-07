DeHive Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002854 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2.91 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00143662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.24 or 1.00207706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.97 or 0.00804730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.