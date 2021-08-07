Urus (URUS) Market Cap Tops $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.00856166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

