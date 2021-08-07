Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

Shares of AEIS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,388. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

