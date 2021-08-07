State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.