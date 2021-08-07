Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

