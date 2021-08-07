Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $114,532.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00143038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00156010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.86 or 0.99874485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00801753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.