Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Releases Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,507,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,115. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

