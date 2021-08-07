RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,015. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

