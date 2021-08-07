Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $320,164.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

