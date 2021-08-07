Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $71.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IART traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 443,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

