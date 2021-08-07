Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of DCBO traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,354. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docebo by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

