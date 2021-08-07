Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

