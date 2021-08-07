$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.