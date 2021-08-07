SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.
SITM stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.59. 147,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.