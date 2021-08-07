BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,749. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

