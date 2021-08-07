Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

