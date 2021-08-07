Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $606,081.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00857112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00100107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

