Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $55,428.19 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,819.14 or 0.99834957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00031299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01117423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00325559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00383414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

