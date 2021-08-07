Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 1,177,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,532. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

