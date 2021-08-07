Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,264. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.