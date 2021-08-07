Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $43.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TaskUs stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 400,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.