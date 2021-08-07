Zealium Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $35,955.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00192153 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,744,477 coins and its circulating supply is 16,744,477 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

