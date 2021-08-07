Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.18. 2,090,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,660. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.