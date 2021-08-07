Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $50.83 million and $1.86 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00141131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00156245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.74 or 1.00924515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00811097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.