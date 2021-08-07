ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Tops $486,217.02

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $486,217.02 and approximately $12,339.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.12 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 334.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,594,622,081 coins and its circulating supply is 14,033,165,787 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

