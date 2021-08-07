Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15.35 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $241.40. 4,509,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.91. The company has a market capitalization of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

