B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BGS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

