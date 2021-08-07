General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,970,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

