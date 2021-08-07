Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,429. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 807,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.