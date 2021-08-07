Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 260,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,821. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

