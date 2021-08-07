DAO Maker Trading Down 16.1% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and $3.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00142510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00156083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.33 or 1.00150925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00807868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

