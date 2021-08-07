Populous Price Tops $2.60 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $138.58 million and $5.25 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00005906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

