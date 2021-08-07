Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $186.06 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00266892 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00030943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,752,026 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

