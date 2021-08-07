Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $42.67. 267,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
