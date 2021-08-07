Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

